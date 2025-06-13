© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"The Umbrella Maker's Son" by Tod Lending

By Bob Kustra
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

On today’s program, Tod Lending joins us to talk about his debut novel, The Umbrella Maker’s Son.

Set in World War II Poland, the book follows seventeen-year-old Reuven, a young man born to a working class Jewish family who suddenly finds himself fighting to save his life and to locate the young woman, Zelda, who holds his heart.

Tod Lending is an Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning producer, director, writer, and cinematographer. Lending is the president and founder of Nomadic Pictures, a documentary film production company based in Chicago. The Umbrella Maker’s Son is his debut novel.

Tags
Reader's Corner FictionNovelWorld War Two
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate