"The Umbrella Maker's Son" by Tod Lending

On today’s program, Tod Lending joins us to talk about his debut novel, The Umbrella Maker’s Son.

Set in World War II Poland, the book follows seventeen-year-old Reuven, a young man born to a working class Jewish family who suddenly finds himself fighting to save his life and to locate the young woman, Zelda, who holds his heart.

Tod Lending is an Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning producer, director, writer, and cinematographer. Lending is the president and founder of Nomadic Pictures, a documentary film production company based in Chicago. The Umbrella Maker’s Son is his debut novel.