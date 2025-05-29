Ramy Youssef is just trying to do the thing that entertains him

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I'm not really sure if Ramy Youssef sleeps. I mean, he must obviously, at some point, close his eyes and stop working. But when you look at everything he's doing, it's clear that sleep is probably an afterthought — because this actor, writer, comedian, producer, director is creatively on fire.

He created the show Ramy about a spiritually anxious Egyptian American kid and his Muslim family, which was nominated for several Emmys. He is also one of the co-creators of the much-acclaimed show Mo. Ramy co-starred in the Oscar winning film Poor Things in 2023. His latest comedy special dropped last fall. His newest TV creation, #1 Happy Family USA, came out in April, and right now he shares the screen with Steve Carell in the new HBO movie Mountainhead.

That is SO MANY THINGS. And Ramy's audience keeps growing because his comedy and point of view are highly specific and personal, while his observations about human nature reflect all of us.

