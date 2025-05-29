What resources are available for those experiencing homelessness in the Treasure Valley with heat waves?

This week, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are in the 90s – a preview of usual summer weather. For Boiseans experiencing homelessness, extreme temperatures can be life-threatening.

What resources are available depending on the area?

Shelters could be an option

Shelters are usually regulated based on gender, family size, and/or space. Depending on the area, each shelter may offer different services.

Interfaith Sanctuary has been serving Boise’s homeless population for 20 years. Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of the organization, said it uses its outdoor space as a cooling area.

“We provide popsicles and water, and anyone who's medically fragile or really needs a break from the heat, we move into our shelter to help them cool off further.”

In January, the organization had its Conditional Use Permit for a new building on State St. revoked by the Idaho Supreme Court. This week, it resubmitted the permit with hope to gain approval and finish construction by October. That new building would have more space for indoor cooling areas. Until then she said,

“Even if you're not staying at our shelter, you can sit on the back side of our property where we have shade sails, we have ice, we have water. We have everything that you need to hopefully keep you safe.”

Public Spaces Offer Relief

Public spaces across the state may offer cooling zones. Areas like city halls, libraries, or parks near water sources could all be options for staying cooler. Examples for the Treasure Valley are below.

In Caldwell:

- Caldwell Public Library | 1010 Dearborn St, Caldwell, ID 83605

- Caldwell City Hall | 205 S 6th Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605

In Nampa:

- Nampa Public Library | 215 12th Ave S, Nampa, ID 83651

- Nampa City Hall | 411 3rd St S, Nampa, ID 83651

In Meridian:

- Meridian Public Library (one of three) | 1268 W Orch Pk Dr, Meridian, ID 83646

- Meridian City Hall | 33 E Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

In Boise:

- The many "Ribbon of Jewel Parks" offer river access to stay cooler | e.g., Ann Morrison Park and Julia Davis Park

- Boise Public Library (downtown branch) | 715 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

- Boise City Hall | 150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

In Eagle:

- Eagle Public Library | 100 N Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616

- Eagle City Hall | 660 E Civic Ln, Eagle, ID 83616