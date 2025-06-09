New Mexico and Colorado make list of finalists for prestigious world travel award

The World Travel Association has named New Mexico and Colorado as finalists for this year’s North American Regional Destination award. The award is considered the premier recognition of excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

It is a first for both states, which are in competition with California, Florida, Quebec, and British Columbia for the award. Winners will be announced in December 2025 in Bahrain.

New Mexico Acting Cabinet Secretary of Tourism Lancing Adams said the Mountain West has always held an allure for both domestic and international travelers. He credits a marketing campaign, “New Mexico True," an investment in marketing visibility, as helping the state nab the WTA’s attention. He also said the state’s governor and legislature support tourism as a driver of economic development.

“We have always been the Land of Enchantment, but we have not had the voice out there with respect to marketing and promotion that our competitors – Colorado, Texas, Arizona – have had,” he said.

“We’ve really tapped into something, leaning into the culture and adventure of New Mexico” Adams said.

For Colorado, being named a finalist is also a point of pride.

“It is no secret that Colorado is the best place to live, work, play and visit,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “We are proud of our vibrant communities, exceptional outdoor recreation, and creative culinary establishments. Tourism is a large economic driver for our state, and being recognized by the World Travel Association is a great honor, and we look forward to continuing to show more visitors the time of their lives in our amazing state.”

While Colorado is famed for its ski resorts and mountains, New Mexico has only recently put more investment into its tourism industry.

Part of that investment has been a push in marketing. New Mexico has advertising in large airports, such as Dallas-Fort Worth and LAX (Los Angeles International), along with TV commercials.

Adams added this increased exposure has not only led to an increase in tourism outside of the state nationally and internationally, but it has also encouraged New Mexicans to explore their state as well.

That’s been a big boon to New Mexico’s economy. According to the state’s tourism department, visitors spent a record $8.6 billion in the state in 2023. And more visitors could be coming.

Adams pointed to several upcoming events through the rest of the year and into 2026. These include the National Championship Air Races – which relocated to Roswell after many decades in Reno, Nev. – the Xterra Tri-Athlete and Iron Man competitions (both in Ruidoso), and the annual Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque. .

There’s also the centennial celebration of the famed U.S. Route 66 in 2026.

“There is the allure to the great American road trip,” Adams said. “New Mexico with such a long stretch of Route 66 running through it and all the interesting communities and the incredible character and diversity along that route like Tucumcari, Santa Rosa, and Albuquerque and the tribal lands of Acoma Pueblo and Laguna Pueblo that have this opportunity to take a road trip through New Mexico and see much diversity that has been alluring to travelers. …

“You really do feel the freedom on the open road when you are in New Mexico.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by CPB.

