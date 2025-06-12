Author calls for class-based affirmative action in higher education

Colleges and universities have had to adjust their admissions processes after the Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action a couple of years ago. Author Richard Kahlenberg argues that schools should turn to class-based affirmative action, which he says will also increase diversity.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kahlenberg, author of “Class Matters: The Fight to Get Beyond Race Preferences, Reduce Inequality, and Build Real Diversity at American Colleges.” Kahlenberg is the director of the American Identity Project at the Progressive Policy Institute and teaches at George Washington University.

Book excerpt: ‘Class Matters’

By Richard Kahlenberg

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR