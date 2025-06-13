Morning news brief
Israel strikes Iran killing two top military leaders, Democratic Sen. Padilla removed from DHS secretary Kristi Noem's press conference, Congress moves to eliminate federal funding for public media.
Copyright 2025 NPR
