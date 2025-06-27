The Supreme Court releases decisions on the last day of their term
The Supreme Court releases opinion on birthright citizenship and other cases. NPR's Steve Inskeep, Carrie Johnson, and Nina Totenberg analyze the decisions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Supreme Court releases opinion on birthright citizenship and other cases. NPR's Steve Inskeep, Carrie Johnson, and Nina Totenberg analyze the decisions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.