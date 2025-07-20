Trump's budget bill overhauls the federal student loan system. Here's what to know
The new Republican spending bill will usher in a sweeping overhaul of the federal student loan system for both current and future borrowers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The new Republican spending bill will usher in a sweeping overhaul of the federal student loan system for both current and future borrowers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.