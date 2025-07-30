© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
The significance of Britain's potential recognition of a Palestinian state

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT

International pressure is mounting on Israel over its handling of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Britain announced it would conditionally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly this September. France also announced it would do so, but did not condition the recognition.

We discuss what increasing recognition for Palestine would mean on the world stage with Bronwen Maddox, director and chief executive of Chatham House.

