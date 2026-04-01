In-person tax help and preparation for free? Here's Boise State's VITA

Taxes are expensive enough. Preparing taxes is also a pricey expense. Tax preparers, personal accountants and tax preparation software are all an out-of-pocket transaction when our pockets are already cashless.

Which brings us to VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program through Boise State’s College of Business and Economics Department of Accountancy. Simply put, it puts some of the best and brightest accounting students at Boise State in front of taxpayers. And everybody wins.

“Our accounting students get incredible experience,” said Kathy Hurley, VITA site coordinator and lecturer in the Department of Accountancy. “Not only do the students get the tax preparation practice, but they also see how diverse every single person’s tax return is. They’re so individualized … so, our students get exposure to a wide array of people that come from all sorts of backgrounds. That’s the most valuable thing.”

Sitting not far away was Yesica Venegas, senior at Boise State, who said she embraces the opportunity.

“I especially like to help out with Spanish-speaking clients. I get to explain it to them in the simplest possible way,” said Venegas. “It reminds me of my own parents because I was their own translator.”

Hurley and Venegas visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the service and how valuable it is for everyone in the room.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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