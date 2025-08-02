'From the Clinics to the Capitol' links anti-abortion movement to far-right extremism
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Carol Mason about her new book, From the Clinics to the Capitol: How Opposing Abortion Became Insurrectionary.
Copyright 2025 NPR
