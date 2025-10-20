© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canyon County mobilizes for second 'No Kings' protest

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaxon Holmes
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:45 PM MDT
Marchers gather on the steps of Nampa City Hall holding signs
"Silent Marchers" holding signs that represent either democratic or anti-democratic ideas.

Over 100 people gathered at the Nampa City Hall on Saturday as part of the national demonstration protesting the Trump administration.

Attendees gathered on the grass outside City Hall, holding homemade signs and American flags for the second iteration of the "No Kings" protests. Organizers projected a turnout in the millions across some 2,600 events around the country, according to NPR.

Organizers spoke against immigration policies, tariffs and threats to social services like Medicare and Medicaid. The demonstration also included a “silent march," where protesters carried signs around the city without chanting.

One attendee was Ariel Longoria, a teacher from Caldwell. She said one of her biggest concerns is immigration.

"I have a lot of undocumented students, students from different national origins, things like that, that I want to represent while I'm out here," said Longoria. "[This gathering is] I think just a reminder that America belongs to the people, not to the people in charge."

Demonstrations took place across Idaho, including in McCall, Idaho Falls and Stanley. The protest in Boise saw thousands of attendees.
Tags
Politics & Government Canyon CountyProtest
Jaxon Holmes
I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.
See stories by Jaxon Holmes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate