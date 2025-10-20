Canyon County mobilizes for second 'No Kings' protest

Over 100 people gathered at the Nampa City Hall on Saturday as part of the national demonstration protesting the Trump administration.

Attendees gathered on the grass outside City Hall, holding homemade signs and American flags for the second iteration of the "No Kings" protests. Organizers projected a turnout in the millions across some 2,600 events around the country, according to NPR.

Organizers spoke against immigration policies, tariffs and threats to social services like Medicare and Medicaid. The demonstration also included a “silent march," where protesters carried signs around the city without chanting.

One attendee was Ariel Longoria, a teacher from Caldwell. She said one of her biggest concerns is immigration.

"I have a lot of undocumented students, students from different national origins, things like that, that I want to represent while I'm out here," said Longoria. "[This gathering is] I think just a reminder that America belongs to the people, not to the people in charge."

Demonstrations took place across Idaho, including in McCall, Idaho Falls and Stanley. The protest in Boise saw thousands of attendees.