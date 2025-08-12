© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating Katharine Lee Bates, author of 'America the Beautiful,' on her birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:08 AM MDT
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
/
A U.S. flag flies outside on July 19, 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

We mark the birthday of Katharine Lee Bates, the author of the poem, “America the Beautiful.” She was a writer, teacher, anti-war activist and campaigner for women, immigrants, African Americans and the poor.

A new documentary — called “From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and the Story of America the Beautiful” — explores Bates’ life and legacy.

Filmmaker John de Graaf talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate