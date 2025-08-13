© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukrainians want an end to Russia's war, but remain wary of the Trump-Putin meeting

By Greg Myre
Published August 13, 2025 at 2:50 PM MDT

Many Ukrainians want an end to years of war, but are reacting with wariness to President Trump's upcoming meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate