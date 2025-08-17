Heavy rainfall across South Asia claims hundreds of lives
Heavy rainfall across South Asia this summer has taken hundreds of lives. Experts say it's a combination of climate change, poor infrastructure and industrialization.
Heavy rainfall across South Asia this summer has taken hundreds of lives. Experts say it's a combination of climate change, poor infrastructure and industrialization.
