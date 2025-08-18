Zelenskyy and European leaders to meet with Trump at White House on Monday
European leaders will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with President Trump at the White House with on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
European leaders will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with President Trump at the White House with on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.