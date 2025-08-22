© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
How some apps are working to solve the 'epidemic of loneliness'

Published August 22, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT

The United States is in an “epidemic of loneliness,” according to the surgeon general. And while social media is often blamed for making people feel more alone, a handful of new apps are trying to help people make new connections.

In January, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked with active users of Wyzr, TimeLeft, and Pawmates about their experiences meeting new people online.

