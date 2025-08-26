© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Why are so few American students studying in China?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 26, 2025 at 9:38 AM MDT
American and Chinese flags wave in Zhangjiakou, China. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
/
American and Chinese flags wave in Zhangjiakou, China. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

President Trump says he will more than double the number of Chinese students allowed to come to the U.S. to study to 600,000. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. students in China has fallen to just 1,200. Why are so few Americans studying in China and learning Chinese?

Host Rob Schmitz talks with David Moser, linguistics professor in Beijing and author of “A Billion Voices: China’s Search for a Common Language.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate