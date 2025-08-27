Is his new album, Trombone Shorty pays tribute to his hometown of New Orleans
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, about keeping New Orleans' vibrant music scene alive post-Hurricane Katrina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, about keeping New Orleans' vibrant music scene alive post-Hurricane Katrina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.