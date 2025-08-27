Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacts to the deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar about her reaction to Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a Catholic church.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar about her reaction to Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a Catholic church.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.