Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse share their stories on Capitol Hill
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse stood outside Capitol Hill Wednesday to share their stories and call for full the release of government files.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse stood outside Capitol Hill Wednesday to share their stories and call for full the release of government files.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.