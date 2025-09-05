© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power for the immediate future due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters.

Artist, singer, playwright novelist and wrestler Rosalyn Drexler dies at 98

By Jason Fuller,
Jonaki Mehta
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:18 PM MDT

Rosalyn Drexler was a pop artist, a sculptor, a novelist, a playwright and even a professional wrestler at one point. She died at 98 years old.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate