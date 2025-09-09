© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.

Recent attacks on Wikipedia may have more to do with politics than accuracy

By Juana Summers,
Kai McNameeJeanette Woods
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:59 PM MDT

Wikipedia has often faced criticism for accuracy, but now the attacks are becoming political. One reporter says that's putting Wikipedia at risk.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate