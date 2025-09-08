© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.

In changing political climate, Boise Pride attendees urge LGBTQ community to 'stay visible'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta,
Murphy Woodhouse
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
A close-up portrait of someone smiling in the golden hour. Wearing rainbow sunglasses and a rainbow paper crown.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise Pride moved to Ann Morrison Park in 2025.

For the first time this year, Boise Pride was celebrated Ann Morrison Park. Many in attendance talked about the importance of showing up for the queer community amid rising anti-LBGTQ policies and rhetoric.

Boise Pride moved to Ann Morrison in 2025.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise Pride moved to Ann Morrison in 2025.
"I celebrate pride every day that I get up and live my life and like, go out and exist in the world being my true self."
Kyle Sparrow

Artist Joshua Emara performing at Boise Pride.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Artist Joshua Emara performing at Boise Pride.
"You need to stay visible [...] If you hide in the shadows, then the other side gets what they want. And you have to be out there and just show that you're here and you're not going anywhere."
Derek Mackenzie

Daisy May, Boise Pride ally, hair icon and all around good dog.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Daisy May, Boise Pride ally, hair icon and all around good dog.
A close-up of white poodle Daisy May. The hair on the top of her hair is dyed blue and pink.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
"Everybody’s just being who they are. To be free and expressive and just in a safe space where nobody's gonna judge anybody for, like, how they look, who they are ... it's an amazing feeling, honestly.”
14-year-old Pat Combs

Pride organizers say this was the highest attended Boise Pride festival in recent memory.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pride organizers say this was the highest attended Boise Pride festival in recent memory.
"I am wearing a 'Free Mom Hugs' shirt for anyone who feels like maybe their family doesn't support them and just needs a hug from somebody who does."
Heather Combs, Pat’s mom.

Artist Joshua Emara performed on the main stage.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Artist Joshua Emara performed on the main stage.
"Seeing the businesses that are here and representing that they're queer inclusive is really important."
Kyle Sparrow

Fancy Hagood performed at the main stage over the weekend.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Fancy Hagood performed at the main stage over the weekend.
"Marginalized people have been beaten down by our political climate. And the least I can do is be there to support them and show them I love them and care for them.”
Mitch Enderle

Fashion forward Frida, Boise Pride attendee, is ready to be adopted.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Fashion forward Frida, Boise Pride attendee, is ready to be adopted.

