In changing political climate, Boise Pride attendees urge LGBTQ community to 'stay visible'
For the first time this year, Boise Pride was celebrated Ann Morrison Park. Many in attendance talked about the importance of showing up for the queer community amid rising anti-LBGTQ policies and rhetoric.
"I celebrate pride every day that I get up and live my life and like, go out and exist in the world being my true self."Kyle Sparrow
"You need to stay visible [...] If you hide in the shadows, then the other side gets what they want. And you have to be out there and just show that you're here and you're not going anywhere."Derek Mackenzie
"Everybody’s just being who they are. To be free and expressive and just in a safe space where nobody's gonna judge anybody for, like, how they look, who they are ... it's an amazing feeling, honestly.”14-year-old Pat Combs
"I am wearing a 'Free Mom Hugs' shirt for anyone who feels like maybe their family doesn't support them and just needs a hug from somebody who does."Heather Combs, Pat’s mom.
"Seeing the businesses that are here and representing that they're queer inclusive is really important."Kyle Sparrow
"Marginalized people have been beaten down by our political climate. And the least I can do is be there to support them and show them I love them and care for them.”Mitch Enderle