Shipwreck hunters find SS James Carruthers at bottom of Lake Huron
Shipwreck hunters found the SS James Carruthers, a wheat-carrying cargo ship that sank in the Great Lakes Storm of 1913. It's belly up in the bed of Lake Huron.
