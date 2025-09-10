Boise School District approves sharp increase in school property tax collection

On Monday, the Boise School District approved a sharp increase in the school property tax collection.

The district will collect $156.4 million in taxes in 2025, or $30.4 million more than last year, through its maintenance and operations levy which doesn’t require taxpayer approval to increase. This will represent a roughly 20% increase in the levy rate - though the exact rate hasn’t been set yet and will depend on overall assessed property values within the school district.

The funds will be used for existing programs, like early learning centers and increased school staff support.

“The additional [money] is necessary this school year to maintain the programs we have in place, such as all-day kindergarten, providing breakfast free to all students,” said district Chief Financial Officer Sheila Kessel.

Last week, the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and related agencies in Washington, DC, cut $67 billion from the Department of Education.

“We spend those dollars wisely, but we also sometimes need a few more dollars, especially as we're seeing less money come from I would say state and federal entities,” said trustee David Wagers at the meeting.

The $30.4 million increase means an additional $51 cost to taxpayers per $100,000 of assessed property value. It was unanimously approved by the board.