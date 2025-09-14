Amanda Pascali discusses her new album 'Roses and Basil'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Amanda Pascali about her new album, full of her interpretations of traditional Balkan and Mediterranean tunes. It's called "Roses and Basil."
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Amanda Pascali about her new album, full of her interpretations of traditional Balkan and Mediterranean tunes. It's called "Roses and Basil."
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.