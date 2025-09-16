Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, a UN inquiry says
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Navi Pillay, who chairs a U.N. commission on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which has found Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
