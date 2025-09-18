© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Fed brings down interest rates for the first time in a year under pressure from Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 18, 2025 at 9:46 AM MDT

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time this year in a move to bolster the sagging job market. The decision comes as Fed policymakers faced mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

We get the latest on this month’s Fed meeting with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

Here & Now Newsroom

