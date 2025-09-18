© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call 208-426-1190 to donate or click here.
Donate Today

How sex work became a new frontier for influencers

WBUR
Published September 18, 2025 at 9:51 AM MDT

Sex work has become a booming part of the internet economy as creators and influencers have made a living and a career out of selling sex online. Whether you use OnlyFans or not, it’s the kind of thing that gets a visceral reaction from anger to shock. And all that outrage is translating into real money.

It’s Been A Minute’s Brittany Luse takes a closer look at how sex work became a new frontier for influencers and why it matters in the first place

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate