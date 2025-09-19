What Trump designating antifa as a terrorist organization would mean
President Trump says he wants to designate antifa as a terrorist organization. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Hina Shamsi of the ACLU about the implications.
Copyright 2025 NPR
