From Soviet vault to Idaho screen, a lost silent-era Western returns

The first feature film made in Idaho was shot more than a century ago. But a new version of it is scheduled to premiere again, in part because of a determined professor and a team of archivists, historians and artists.

"Told in the Hills" is a western-romance that was filmed in Kamiah, Idaho, on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.

"It was made in 1919, and it was an unusual film, even for early cinematic standards, because of the unique and unprecedented collaboration with the Nez Perce Tribe," said Colin Mannex, executive director of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre.

The silent film's story follows Jack Stuart, played by Robert Warwick, a man from a wealthy family who tries to escape some family drama by heading West. But he gets himself into trouble.

More than a hundred members of the Nez Perce Tribe were invited to participate in the filming.

Courtesy: Idaho Film Collection, Boise State University, Special Collections / From left, Joe Kentuck, Robert Warwick, Monte Blue and unknown actors.

" They presented a lot of authentic cultural regalia as a part of the production," Mannex said.

The Nez Perce tribal members portray the Kootenai tribe in the film, because the story takes place in rural Montana, despite being filmed in Idaho.

After a young Kootenai chieftain is accidentally killed when he tries to bring a message of goodwill to the U.S. cavalry, Stuart is unjustly imprisoned, and the story follows how he escapes.

The film went missing over the decades. But at an event last year, Mannex got a tip about a Boise State University professor named Tom Trusky who, in the 1980s, had been researching early films made in Idaho.

"He was able to identify this partial print that existed in the Soviet archive," Mannex said.

Films like "Told in the Hills" were printed on actual film back then. They were mailed in big tins around the world for showings in different theaters, and they would get played over and over again.

"They experienced some wear and tear," said Gwyn Hervochon, an archivist, associate professor and librarian with Boise State University.

The Soviet Union was one of the last stops for films that crossed the sea and circulated through Europe and beyond, she said.

Courtesy: Idaho Film Collection, Boise State University, Special Collections and Archives / Marilyn Monroe in a dress made from an Idaho potato sack, 1952.

Some of those films ended up staying in the Soviet Union and getting locked away, said Hervochon.

Trusky wrote to the Russians asking about the film. To sweeten the deal, he enclosed the famed 1952 portrait of Marilyn Monroe wearing an Idaho potato sack.

The Russians wrote back, telling him they had two reels of the "Told in the Hills" film that survived over the years.

The 35 millimeter film print was sent back to BSU in 1987, Hervochon said.

This past spring, Mannex went down to Boise and was able to find most of it in the university archives with some help from Hervochon.

"Gwyn helped me identify everything that I needed, including the original shooting script," Mannex said.

Mannex had the film digitized to 4K footage, including around five minutes of footage from the reels that weren't part of the original finished film. Then Mannex looped in his friend Tom Frank, a producer living in Los Angeles, to edit the project.

Because only a third of the film was found, Frank had to work on how to build a narrative from the partially reconstructed video and photograph stills.

"The way that it relies on the inner titles and the music to do so much more of the lifting than what we're used to by today's standards of storytelling had a lot of fun challenges," Frank said.

Using the original script for guidance, Frank said he is combining newer footage and using a special filter to match the black and white images.

Like many silent films, there will be music throughout the whole picture. The score for the new version of the silent film was created by Diné composer Connor Chee.

1 of 3 — MSS200_B02_F02_041.tif A scene in Lawyer's Canyon, Idaho, from one of the lost reels in "Told in the Hills." Charles Ogle and Robert Warwick in the foreground. Courtesy: Idaho Film Collection, Boise State University, Special Collections and Archives / 2 of 3 — MSS200_B01_F16_033.tif Monte Blue as Kalitan in "Told in the Hills." Courtesy: Idaho Film Collection, Boise State University, Special Collections and Archives / 3 of 3 — MSS200_B01_F16_041.tif Cameraman Paul Perry stands on scene in Kamiah, Idaho, in the spring of 1919. Courtesy: Idaho Film Collection, Boise State University, Special Collections and Archives /

Because Frank is still working on the film, Chee says it was a challenge to create a soundtrack.

" What I ended up doing was writing about 17 different pieces, 17 cues that had a variety of emotions that could match what I'd seen on the screen in this rough cut," Chee said.

The soundtrack will be performed live at two upcoming movie showings of the new version of the film.

Being a member of the Navajo Nation, Chee says he doesn't have to explicitly try to give his work an Indigenous feel because it's always woven into his work. But he said he did approach the music with a historical lens.

"I wanted the melodrama to match sort of the time period in that sense, of what you're seeing on screen," Chee said.

The new version of the restored film will premiere at the Kenworthy Theatre in downtown Moscow on Friday, Sept. 26 and

Sept. 27 as part of its Silent Film Festival .

A welcome panel session will be held at the Kenworthy. It will feature Nez Perce cultural historian Nakia Williamson-Cloud, BSU archivists Gwyn Hervochon and Alessandro Meregaglia, and film editor Tom Frank on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

" This is just the first stage of the process," Mannex said. "Ultimately, we'll have a Blu-Ray DVD release and we'd like to be able to tour the film throughout Idaho, wherever there's interest in showing it."



Copyright 2025 NWPB News, Northwest Public Broadcasting