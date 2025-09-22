© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

July 4 wildfire in Grand Canyon still burning, questions about response unanswered

By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 22, 2025 at 2:10 PM MDT

Grand Canyon National Park assess the effects from one of the biggest wildfires in Arizona history, on visitor facilities and ecology.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR News and National Native News.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate