"Sleeping Bear" By Connor Sullivan

On today’s program, Connor Sullivan talks with us about his thrilling new novel, Sleeping Bear. After her young husband’s untimely death, Army veteran Cassie Gale decides to take a few days of solitude in the Alaskan wilderness before she starts her new job. But when she fails to show up on her first day and her dog is discovered injured at her wrecked campsite, her father knows that this is much more than a camping trip gone awry. Regaining consciousness in a Russian prison, Cassie finds herself trapped in a system designed to ensure that no one ever escapes alive. It will require all her grit and skills to survive.

Connor Sullivan attended the University of Southern California, where he was the recipient of the Edward W. Moses Award for Creative Writing. Sleeping Bear, his debut, won the 2022 Barry Award for best first mystery/crime novel.