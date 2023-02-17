© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
bspr_readers_corner_onblue_2015.jpg
Reader's Corner

"Sleeping Bear" By Connor Sullivan

By Bob Kustra
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST
Sleeping-Bear.jpeg

On today’s program, Connor Sullivan talks with us about his thrilling new novel, Sleeping Bear. After her young husband’s untimely death, Army veteran Cassie Gale decides to take a few days of solitude in the Alaskan wilderness before she starts her new job. But when she fails to show up on her first day and her dog is discovered injured at her wrecked campsite, her father knows that this is much more than a camping trip gone awry. Regaining consciousness in a Russian prison, Cassie finds herself trapped in a system designed to ensure that no one ever escapes alive. It will require all her grit and skills to survive.

Connor Sullivan attended the University of Southern California, where he was the recipient of the Edward W. Moses Award for Creative Writing. Sleeping Bear, his debut, won the 2022 Barry Award for best first mystery/crime novel.

Tags
Reader's Corner LiteratureAlaskaRussia
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra