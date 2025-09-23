Investigation finds hospitals don't report patient infections to avoid fines
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Tara Bannow, hospitals and insurance reporter at STAT.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Tara Bannow, hospitals and insurance reporter at STAT.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.