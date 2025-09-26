Amazon agrees to pay $2.5 billion to settle U.S. lawsuit over Prime program
Millions of Amazon shoppers might be getting a refund after the company agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a lawsuit over its Prime membership program.
Copyright 2025 NPR
