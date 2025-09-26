© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today

For LGBTQ+ History Month, NPR wants to hear your coming out story

By Brittney Melton
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:20 PM MDT
Participants hold onto a large rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade in support of LGBTQ rights in Athens on June 14.
Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images
Participants hold onto a large rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade in support of LGBTQ rights in Athens on June 14.

Every October, the U.S. observes LGBTQ+ History Month, which includes National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. The day, celebrated since 1988, honors the significance of coming out or inviting others in and raises awareness about LGBTQ+ rights. Coming out is a personal choice and often an important part of reclaiming the right to live authentically in one's identity publicly. The Human Rights Campaign says "coming out" is a common term for acknowledging being LGBTQ+, but it is not about seeking permission to be who you are. To embrace and celebrate the courage of people who have come out, NPR is inviting you to share how you invited people into this part of your life.

Your story could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Oct. 12. Use the form below and tell us about your coming out story. You can also upload a photo or send a voice memo. Photos should be taken by you and unedited.

Please submit responses by Oct. 1.

See some of your responses — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Brittney Melton

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate