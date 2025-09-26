© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today

Former FBI director James Comey indicted 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 9:44 AM MDT

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI director James Comey on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional hearing.

President Trump has targeted Comey after the FBI under Comey investigated Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for possible ties to Russia.

Career prosecutors had not found sufficient evidence for charges, but Trump’s handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, went against their advice. She took over as U.S. attorney for the influential Eastern District of Virginia just days ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ryan Lucas, who covers the Justice Department for NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate