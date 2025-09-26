© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

What a La Niña winter would mean for the Mountain West

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Elk are gathered in a snowy field in front of mountains.
NPS
Elk walk in snow along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sept. 23, 2025. The Northwest and northern Rocky Mountains could see more storm early this winter because of a La Niña event.

Some high elevation areas in the Mountain West have already been blanketed by snow this month. But the weather outlook for the season ahead is a bit mixed for the region.

Forecasters are predicting La Niña is likely to return this fall and early winter. The pattern generally means cool and wet weather for the Northwest and northern Rockies.

“The closer you are to the Pacific jet and the storm track, the more frequent storminess should occur – the best conditions,” said Anthony Artusa, a meteorologist with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Idaho, Montana, Wyoming – the Tetons – they’re favored to see a bit more snow than usual.”

A map shows the season precipitation outlook for Dec. 2025-Feb. 2026, with the Northwest seeing above-normal precipitation and the Southwest seeing below-normal.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The Northwest tends to see more storms in a La Niña weather event and the Southwest sees fewer. However, this is anticipated to be a weak and short-lived La Niña, making the outcomes less predictable.

Northwest Colorado also tends to benefit from La Niña winters. It’s the opposite story for the Southwest U.S., which is predicted to see less snowfall than usual. For states in between, such as Utah and part of Nevada, storms can be a bit more episodic.

“The storminess should become less frequent on average, but not impossible. You may get one event here, one event there,” Artusa said.

However, this La Niña event is predicted to be a weak and short-lived version. That means the anticipated outcomes are less predictable. Artusa said forecasters should have a clearer picture in October. For the rest of the fall, he said, warmer than normal temperatures are expected for most of the country, especially in the Southwest.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region.
