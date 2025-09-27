© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Week in Politics: Comey's indictment; Trump at the U.N.; potential government shutdown

By Ron Elving,
Scott Simon
Published September 27, 2025 at 5:45 AM MDT

We discuss former FBI Director James Comey's indictment and the political fallout from a possible government shutdown starting next week.

Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

