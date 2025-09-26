"The Ride" by Kostya Kennedy

On April 18, 1775, a Boston-based silversmith and anti-British political operative named Paul Revere galloped out on a borrowed horse to fulfill a dangerous but crucial mission: to alert Americans of advancing British troops, seeking to crush their young revolution.

In The Ride, Kostya Kennedy presents a dramatic new narrative of the events of Paul Revere’s storied journey, informed by fresh research into archives, family letters and diaries, as well as contemporary accounts. Kennedy reveals Revere’s ride to be more complex than it is usually portrayed – a loosely coordinated series of rides by numerous men, courting disaster, capture by British forces, and finally success.

Kostya Kennedy is the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Publishing at Dotdash Meredith. A former senior writer and editor at Sports Illustrated, he is the author of True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson as well as the New York Times bestsellers 56: Joe DiMaggio and the Last Magic Number in Sports and Pete Rose: An American Dilemma.