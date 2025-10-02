In Trump country, a Democrat critiques Trump -- and talks of succeeding him
Steve Inskeep speaks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear about his cross-party appeal in a state that has always overwhelmingly voted for Trump.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep speaks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear about his cross-party appeal in a state that has always overwhelmingly voted for Trump.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.