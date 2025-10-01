© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise - Ballot Initiatives in Idaho: Past, Present, and Future

Published October 1, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
From L-R: Moderator Kevin Richert, Dr. Sam Martin, Luke Mayville, Rep. Jason Monks
Sequoia Solmorales
From L-R: Moderator Kevin Richert, Dr. Sam Martin, Luke Mayville, Rep. Jason Monks

For over a century, Idaho citizens have used the ballot initiative process to make their own laws. Citizen-led initiatives were responsible for expanding healthcare coverage, securing property tax relief, creating the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and much more.

The City Club looked at the ballot initiative process in Idaho, what citizens think of it and whether the initiative rights should be restricted or expanded.

Panelists:

Rep. Jason Monks
Dr. Luke Mayville, Co-founder & Executive Director at Reclaim Idaho
Dr. Sam Martin, Chair, Frank Church Institute at Boise State University

Moderator:
Kevin Richert, Idaho Education News

City Club Of Boise Reclaim IdahoLuke MayvilleBallot initiativesIdaho Legislature

