© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance and upgrades at Brundage may affect the signal in McCall and surrounding areas. Work should be completed by the end of Thursday.

Revisiting a conversation about Jane Goodall's lifelong love of trees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 9:54 AM MDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Though the late Jane Goodall was best known for her work with chimps, she also felt a deep personal connection to trees. In April 2014, Goodall published “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder from the World of Plants,” part memoir and part history of the plant world, which she wrote with Gail Hudson.

Goodall spoke with Robin Young about the book back in 2014, and we revisit that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate