Maintenance and upgrades at Brundage may affect the signal in McCall and surrounding areas. Work should be completed by the end of Thursday.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:57 AM MDT

Government shutdown enters day three with no resolution in sight, the monthly jobs report is delayed because of the shutdown, and the White House pressures universities to adopt Trump-aligned compact.

