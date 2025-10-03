A closer look: Annual survey shows little change in Ada County’s homeless population

An annual one-day survey in Ada County shows a small decrease in people experiencing homelessness. Advocates say more people are experiencing housing instability but a recent investment in infrastructure is helping meet the increase in need.

On the night of Jan. 19, 2025, 772 people slept at a shelter or on the streets, down from 800 the previous year, according to the Point-In-Time (PIT) survey conducted by the county’s housing coalition, Our Path Home.

Stephanie Day, director of the local housing and advocacy nonprofit CATCH, said the marginal difference does not capture the whole picture.

“Folks that are unsheltered are typically very difficult to find, especially locally, where they can be ticketed or arrested for camping outdoors so that really complicates the ease with which you conduct a Point-In-Time count,” she said.

Housing instability in the county has actually increased since 2023, but more families are receiving assistance. Day said that at any given time, about 3,000 individuals are unhoused in Ada County, including about 150 families actively fleeing domestic violence.

“The decrease [in the number of people surveyed] was pretty small, but the fact that we haven't seen a giant increase is actually pretty impressive,” she said.

“The higher the cost of living, the higher the homelessness rates . Boise has seen that playing out entirely,” she added.

Our Path Home also surveyed the number of spots available to people experiencing homelessness, and found a significant increase in rapid rehousing beds.

“There's still a really high intake into the system of families experiencing homelessness, but we've been able to move more families out of the system,” Day said.

This increased capacity was driven by Federal Funds and City of Boise fundraising.