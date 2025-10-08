© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR visits the Lebanon border, where Israel has continued attacks despite ceasefire

By Jane Arraf
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:42 PM MDT

NPR visits villages along the Lebanese-Syrian border where Israel has continued demolitions and attacks despite a ceasefire last year.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate