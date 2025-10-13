© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Communities are cut off in Mexico amid deadly flooding from 2 tropical storms

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:02 PM MDT

At least 64 people are dead after torrential rains fueled by twin Pacific storms triggered mudslides and severe flooding across five Mexican states.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate