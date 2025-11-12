Idaho food stamp recipients to receive 65% of SNAP benefits by Wednesday

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports SNAP recipients in Idaho should receive a portion of their benefits as soon as Wednesday.

Funding for the program was halted at the end of October amid a chaotic federal government shutdown.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has directed all states to issue reduced November benefits to SNAP households due to the ongoing federal government shutdown,” the Idaho Department posted on its website last week.

“The reduced benefit amounts were determined based on federal guidance from FNS. Because this change was directed at the federal level, fair hearings are not available for November benefit reductions,” the update read.

About 15,000 Idahoans received a portion of their food benefits last Friday. IDHW reports the remaining households, about 115,000 additional people, should receive partial benefits by Wednesday.

Normally, food stamps are distributed over the first ten days of the month on a staggered schedule.

Full SNAP benefits average about $178 per person per month. Recipients will receive 65% of their usual balance for the time being. The Trump administration has been fighting a federal judge’s order to pay benefits in full .

A spokesperson for the Idaho Foodbank said the organization purchased $200,000 of additional food for the month in anticipation of higher demand.

More than two out of five food stamp recipients in Idaho are children, about 56,000 kids.