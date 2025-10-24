Leon Thomas on his new EP 'Pholks'
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with R&B musician Leon Thomas, who describes his new EP Pholks as a collaboration of polymaths inspired by multi-talented artists like Prince and Quincy Jones.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with R&B musician Leon Thomas, who describes his new EP Pholks as a collaboration of polymaths inspired by multi-talented artists like Prince and Quincy Jones.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.