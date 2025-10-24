© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Leon Thomas on his new EP 'Pholks'

By Juana Summers,
Megan LimPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:06 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with R&B musician Leon Thomas, who describes his new EP Pholks as a collaboration of polymaths inspired by multi-talented artists like Prince and Quincy Jones.

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Megan Lim
Patrick Jarenwattananon
